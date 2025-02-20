Residents urged to take precautions after increase in TentBox thefts in Wigan
The Neighbourhood Crime Team covering the borough have noticed an increase in recent weeks of TentBox thefts in the areas of Golborne, Lowton and Ashton, with three further incidents since the weekend.
Inquiries are ongoing and officers are urging those that own the equipment to take extra safety measures.
A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “Can all owners of TentBoxes please be aware of the ongoing incidents and take extra precautions to secure and identify your TentBoxes.
"This may include removing the TentBox or taking other extra security measures to help in protecting your property and preventing further offences.
"It does not appear to be a particular brand which is being targeted.”
If you have information regarding these incidents you can report this to police directly by calling 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.