'Revenge porn': Wigan 22-year-old accused of disclosing private sexual photos

By Charles Graham
Published 12th May 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 22-year-old is facing "revenge porn" charges.

Tyler Holden, of Beacon Road, Bickershaw, has been charged with disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress to, and without the consent of, a named female four times in April.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where Holden will make his first appearance on June 5, before which he is on conditional bail.