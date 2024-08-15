Riot admission: Wigan teen admits violent disorder in Bolton
The 16-year-old from Whelley, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester magistrates to admit violent disorder by threatening unlawful violence when present together with three or more persons and causing others to fear for their safety. and also to causing less than £5,000 damage by putting through a shop's window and door.
He was released on conditional bail until he reappears at the same court for sentencing on September 17.
His arrest followed a significant disturbance in Bolton town centre on August 4 where riot police battled to keep far right protesters and anti-racism demonstrators apart.