Road ban issued to Wigan drug driver

A Wigan motorist has been stripped of his driving licence for a year after being caught behind the wheel after taking cocaine.

Tyrone Hodson, 30, was driving a Ford Transit van in Bakehouse Close when he was stopped on June 1 this year.

He failed a roadside drugs test and was taken to the police station for questioning, where a further test found 13ug/l of cocaine, a Class A drug, in his system. The legal limit is 10ug/l.

Hodson, of Heath Street in Golborne, pleaded guilty to the offence at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

He must also pay a £400 fine, a victim surcharge of £40 and £85 in court costs.