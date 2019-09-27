Road closure after police incident on town centre street

A road has been closed following a police incident in a borough town centre this morning.



Police shut off part of King Street in Leigh on Friday morning while enquiries are conducted.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) posted on social media about the incident but did not say what had happened.

The incident is causing traffic congestion in surrounding streets and motorists are being warned to avoid the area.

Residents in Leigh spoke on social media of hearing police sirens early on Friday.