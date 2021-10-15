Robber writes of his mum's car after terrifying police chase through Wigan

Kieran Atkinson had only been released from jail weeks earlier after serving a lengthy prison sentence for robbery.

Bolton Crown Court heard that his driving was so dangerous that police who tried to stop him called off their pursuit.

But seconds later they came across his Vauxhall Corsa, turned on its side after it ploughed into a garden wall on Atherton Road, Hindley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the smash captured on camera by reader Jay Riley

After clambering out of the wrecked vehicle, 21-year-old Atkinson picked up a brick from the rubble and threatened to throw it at police before attempting to run off.

Appearing in court via a video link from prison, Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, driving while banned, dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer and having no insurance, was jailed for two years.

Holly Nelson, prosecuting, said that just after 2am on September 8, a police check on a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Atkinson showed that only a woman’s name was on the vehicle’s insurance.

But when officers tried to stop the car Atkinson, of Kirkebrok Road, Bolton, sped off along Darlington Street, hurtling through red lights and reaching speeds of up to 85mph on Manchester Road, where he turned his headlights off and drove on the opposite carriageway.

Emergency services at the crash scene

Other officers were not available to assist in the 2.7 mile pursuit and so it was called off.

However, PC Bunn continued driving within the speed limit and, a short time later, came across the Corsa, crashed in Atherton Road.

“It was on its side and had crashed into a garden wall,” said Miss Nelson.

A male passenger ran from the scene while a woman remained and Atkinson also clambered out of the wreckage through a window.

“He fell onto the floor and picked up a brick from the demolished wall and threatened to throw it at PC Bunn,” said Miss Nelson.

It was only after being repeatedly warned and sprayed four times with PAVA spray, that Atkinson dropped the brick and tried to run off.

He was caught and arrested after the officer tripped him up.

The court heard that Atkinson had taken his mother’s Corsa from their home without her permission.

In 2018 Atkinson, who only had a provisional licence, was convicted of driving the same vehicle without insurance and failing to give a breath specimen.

And in July 2019 he was jailed for five years for robbing a taxi driver at knifepoint and was banned from driving. He was only released on licence in April.

Nicholas Ross, defending, said that Atkinson, who worked as a car valeter, has previously been diagnosed as having a borderline personality disorder and blamed his thinking before the crash on not having had medication.

“He made a foolish decision in taking his mother’s car,” he said.

“He lost control of the car. It was very lucky no one was injured.”

Sentencing Atkinson, The Honorary Recorder of Bolton Judge Martin Walsh told him: “A custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Atkinson was also banned from driving for five years, after which he will have to take an extended test.