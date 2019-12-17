Robbers hold Wigan takeaway driver at gunpoint and steal his car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a takeaway driver was held at gunpoint and robbed.



The driver had been making a delivery in Finch Lane, Appley Bridge, shortly before 7pm on Sunday evening (December 15) when he was approached by two men in a black Saab Estate.

Police need your help to trace the suspects

The driver told police one was holding a gun while the other had an iron bar.

The man was held at gunpoint, before another man got out of the vehicle and snatched a small amount of cash from his hand.

The Saab then drove away, while the two men stole the driver's blue Ford Fiesta. It was later found abandoned in a car park in Shevington.

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation into the incident but are yet to make any arrests. Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are keen to speak to anyone in the area who many have seen either vehicle after 6.45pm on Sunday December 15.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1140 of December 15; or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.