Rooftop drama in Wigan as man 'threatens to jump'

Police at the scene

A man reportedly threatened to jump off a roof of a building in Wigan town centre.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene in Water Street this evening (June 22).

Eyewitnesses spotted a man on the top of the Chinese buffet "threatening to jump".

Man on the roof

An eyewitness said: "The ordeal lasted roughly 30-40 minutes.

"He was brought down unharmed by the rescue crew."

It has been reported that the incident is now over and the man brought safely down from the roof by a rescue crew.

A Greater Manchester police spokesman said: "At approximately 5.10pm this evening, we were called to reports of a distressed man on the roof of a building on Water Street, Wigan.

"Our officers attended along with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and Northwest Ambulance Service.

"A cordon was put in place whilst we spoke to the man and we're pleased to report that he is now safely off the roof and receiving appropriate support.

"Thank you for everyone's patience and support whilst we dealt with the incident."