Rooftop drama man admits theft of charity box from Wigan shop

A man arrested after a rooftop drama has admitted stealing a charity box from a Wigan shop and other offences.

Christopher McCormick, 42, of Tunstall Lane, Pemberton, faced 12 charges when he appeared via video-link at Bolton Crown Court.

The charges were read to McCormick and he entered pleas to each one in turn.

He pleaded guilty to a burglary at John Mather Butcher’s shop, in Pemberton, on October 14. Meat and a charity box containing £4 was stolen.

McCormick admitted four counts of fraud, related to the use of bank cards belonging to four people in October and November.

He also pleaded guilty to affray after an incident on the roof of a building on Tunstall Lane on December 2.

Police were called to reports of a man on the roof throwing slate tiles onto the street below and the area had to be cordoned off.

McCormick entered not guilty pleas to the remaining charges.

They included an allegation that cash and bank cards were stolen in a robbery on October 25 and having a knife in a public place.

He is also accused of four burglaries, which took place on Sherwood Drive, Spring Bank, on October 16; Pine View, Winstanley, on October 20; Brindley Street, Pemberton, on November 26; and Tunstall Lane on November 20.

Among the items reported to have been stolen were bank cards, passports, handbags and cash.

Judge Timothy Clayson, the Honorary Recorder Of Bolton, adjourned the case so a trial can be held on the charges he denied.

McCormick was remanded in custody until the trial on May 8.