Rooftop drama man in court

A Wigan man arrested after a rooftop drama at the weekend has appeared in court accused of a string of offences, including several break-ins and a robbery.

Christopher McCormick, of Tunstall Lane, Pemberton, stood before Wigan And Leigh magistrates charged with a total of 11 offences and will spend Christmas behind bars as he awaits a further hearing.

They included a robbery and five burglaries, including three at houses and one at John Mather Butcher’s shop, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton.

McCormick also faces four counts of fraud by false representation, where he is accused of using stolen credit or debit cards. The 42-year-old is also charged with affray, which relates to an incident that took place on Saturday, when the emergency services were called to reports of a man on the roof of a building on Tunstall Lane shortly after 10am.

Police, paramedics and fire crews cordoned off the road as they communicated with the man.

The full list of charges were: burglary in a dwelling on November 26; burglary other than a dwelling on November 20; burglary other than a dwelling between October 14 and 15; burglary in a dwelling on October 16; burglary in a dwelling on October 16; fraud by false representation on November 26; fraud by false representation on November 20; fraud by false representation between October 25 and 26; fraud by false representation on October 25; affray on December 2; and robbery on October 25.

The hearing was told that some of the allegations were of such a serious nature that they could only be dealt with by a judge and jury, so they were all sent to Bolton Crown Court to be heard.

McCormick was not asked to indicate how he intended to plead during the brief hearing.

No application for bail was made by his solicitor and magistrates decided to remand the defendant into custody pending the next court hearing.

The case was adjourned and McCormick will appear before Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday January 2.