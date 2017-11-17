Row between neighbours ends up in court

A man who pushed his neighbour following an 18-month noise dispute has been fined hundreds of pounds.

Matthew Fairclough, 41, of Hope Carr Lane in Leigh has appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court charged with assault by beating after a “very short” scuffle broke out in the street with his neighbour.

The court heard how Fairclough had shoved his neighbour, Carl Crosby, following a verbal exchange, causing him to graze his elbow. According to both prosecution and defence solicitors, Fairclough who works 12-hour days, has made complaints to the council in past regarding noise coming from the flat above.

Fairclough shook his head as prosecutor Robin Lynch told magistrates: “He (Carl Crosby) keeps himself to himself. He does know that Mr Fairclough has made a complaint to the council. He diagrees with it and said the only noise is his washing machine, other than that there would be no noise.”

But defence solicitor, Terry Woosey, told the court that his client Fairclough had done “everything he could” to get away from his neighbour following numerous unsucessful complaints. “In respect to my clint,” said Mr Woosey. “He is single, he works full-time. He has been a resident here for nearly 12 years.

It is correct that there has been complaints about noise going back to May last year. He is trying to extricate himself from the area.”

Fairclough muttered “disgrace” as he was handed the £381 fine and handed a three-month “non-contact” restraining order.

He asked for a restraining order against his neighbour who he said “provokes” him regularly.