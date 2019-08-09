RSPCA appeal for information after cat fatally wounded

The RSPCA is appealing for information following the discovery of a cat, which later had to be put to sleep, which is believed to have been attacked by a dog seen with two men during the early hours of the morning.

The collapsed cat was found in a field near Welland Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, by a concerned member of the public at about 10am on Tuesday, July 30.

The cat was taken to the vets but its injuries were too traumatic

They went to investigate after hearing a commotion hours before, at about 3am, in the field.

They heard a quad bike and then saw two men with a dog nearby - moments later they heard a loud squeal.

The cat was found collapsed with what appeared to be bite wounds around his stomach and back end so the resident reported the matter to the RSPCA and Animal Welfare Officer Alison Wilford was sent to investigate.

She took the cat for emergency treatment but the vet found his injuries were so severe the kindest thing to do was to put the pet to sleep.

He had an abdominal hernia, was believed to be paralysed from a wound in his back and was suffering from hypothermia and anaemia.

Alison said: “This poor cat was terrified and in a horrendous state and it is awful to think he had been suffering like this for hours.

“The wounds are consistent with a dog attack and because the witness reported seeing two men in the early hours with a dog before hearing a scream I believe this is when the cat’s injuries were caused.

“I am now appealing for anyone with information about this incident, which happened on Tuesday July 30, to get in touch on the RSPCA appeals line which is 0300 123 8018.”

The cat, which was not microchipped, was an unneutered male and the owner has not been traced.