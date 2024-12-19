Salford man charged with murder after death of Wigan borough mechanic
Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, died in hospital on Tuesday after being assaulted in Boothstown on Sunday evening.
Jack Naylor, 22, of Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, has now been charged with murder, as well as two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and domestic assault.
He will be remanded overnight in police custody to attend Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.
Tom, who was a mechanic, engineer and motorcycle enthusiast, was set upon on Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, at around 8.15pm on Sunday.
He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but sadly he died on Tuesday.
Tributes have been paid to Tom on social media, where he was described as a “true gentleman”.
Richard, from James Street Garage in Tyldesley, who worked with Tom for several years, wrote: "His talent for fixing motorbikes was unmatched and his dedication to his craft earned him respect in the community. Whether it was on the road or in the workshop, Tom’s passion for bikes was undeniable.
"To those who really knew him, Tom was a true gentleman, a kind and genuine person with Tyldesley running though his veins.
"When it comes to James Street Garage, he was a key part of its foundation and left an indelible mark on everyone he worked with.
"Tom was taken from us far too soon and my heart goes out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. His memory will live on with all who had the honour of knowing him. Rest in peace, Gommy.”
Andrew Wright wrote: “Absolutely devastated about one of my best mates. RIP Tom Gomm. Love you pal.”
Police are investigating Tom’s death and yesterday appealed for anyone with information about what happened to come forward, especially those in the Irvine Avenue, Leigh Road and Simpson Road area on Sunday evening.
They are also seeking CCTV, dash-cam or phone footage which could help the investigation.
Call police on 101, quoting log number 2876 of December 15, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.