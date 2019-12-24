Scammers target Wigan woman for a second time

A Wigan woman has urged people to be vigilant of scams after receiving her second suspicious phone call within weeks.

A message was left on the Ashton woman’s answering machine last month by someone claiming to be from a health centre, who stated she had an accumulated lottery win of £500,000.

But she immediately suspected it was a scam and did not call the number left to claim her “prize”.

Instead, she phoned the Wigan Post to warn other people about the bogus call.

Now she has received another call, this time from someone claiming to be from BT who said she was subject to a fraud investigation.

She was told to press one, but did not do this as she again suspected it was not genuine.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I don’t deal with British Telecom at all so I didn’t press the button.

“It’s quite scary that. It’s not like saying you have won money, it’s saying there is an investigation.”

She decided to speak out once more as she is concerned other people may fear they are in trouble when they receive the message and fall victim to the scam.

She said she had called BT and they were aware of the suspicious calls.

Wiganers have also been warned of a new scam which involves a text message purporting to be from Royal Mail.

It says an item is ready for collection, but if people click on the link included, it goes to a website saying they have won a mobile phone.

It asks them to pay £2 for shipping, but it could lead to their bank account being emptied.

More information on scams can be found at actionfraud.police.uk.

Anyone who receives the message from Royal Mail can report it via its website.