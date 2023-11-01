Scholes murder inquiry: Devastated family's tribute to Wigan mum 'tragically taken way too soon'

The family of a Wigan mum say they are “heartbroken and saddened” by her death, which is at the centre of a murder inquiry.

Tributes have been pouring in for Caroline Gore, 44, who has now been formally identified as the woman found dead by police at Douglas House, in Scholes, at 8pm on Monday.

She was last seen at the Dog and Partridge pub, on Wallgate, Wigan, on Sunday night, before she walked home alone, arriving at the flats at 11pm.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in police custody.

In a statement released via the police, Ms Gore’s family said: “We as a family are heartbroken and saddened at the loss of Caroline Gore. A dearly loved mum, daughter and sister has been tragically taken way too soon.

"At this time we as a family ask for privacy and show respect for Caroline and her memory.

"We ask that members of the public allow the police to conduct the investigation into the passing of Caroline and that any information is passed to them.”

Moving tributes to Ms Gore have been posted on Wigan Today’s Facebook page by her friends and relatives, as they reflected on memories of their time together.

Catia Heap wrote: “RIP Caroline Gore sleep tight darling can’t believe it. Can remember you taking my heel out the grid when it got stuck on my hen do going to be missed by everyone, my condolences to all family and friend.”

Lisa Ali said: “RIP beautiful, we had some laughs years ago wen u lived round corner from me, my heart breaks for all your family.”

Barry Wallace said: R.I.P Caroline Gore you will be missed by loads.”

Louise Ratcliffe said: “R.I.P Caroline, can't believe I'm never going to see you again, I will cherish the memories I have with you all the laughs and tears sleep tight Caz.”

Heather Marie Watkinson said: “Omg no way, I used to work with you Caroline, such a lovely woman.”

Michaela Atherton said: “My lovely cousin r.i.p lovey.”

Vicky Robinson said: “Wat a shame lovely person to talk to R.I.P Caroline Gore.”

Shelley Corcoran said: “Omg I can't believe what I'm reading. Heartbreaking my thoughts go out to all your family.”

Nathan Bamber said: “What a shame it is always remember the laughs we had rip Caroline.”

Clare Bromley said: “This is so sad. Sending love to her loved ones. R.I.P my childhood friend.”

Lucy Jane Jennion said: “R.i.p Caroline you was always lovely to me when ever I seen you.”

Joanne Thomas said: “Still in shock. Rip Caroline Gore. Heart of gold.”

Margaret Connor said: “Can’t believe it. So many good memories over the years Caroline. R.I.P now sweetheart.”

Donna Southern said: “R.I.p Caroline Gore you was a lovely person fly high.”

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team are continuing their inquiries and are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them online here by calling 0161 856 6377.