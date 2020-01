Firefighters were called to a blaze involving scrap cars which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews went to a farm off Close Lane, Hindley, at 8.30pm on Saturday where 12 vehicles were alight.

They worked to put out the flames and stop them spreading to a further 80 cars on the site.

It took two-and-half hours for them to tackle the fire.

It is thought the fire was started deliberately and an investigation is under way.