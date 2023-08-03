News you can trust since 1853
Search for man wanted on recall to prison who could be in Wigan

A man wanted by police on recall to prison could be in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Reece Corran, 21, was jailed for possession of drugs with intent to supply and was released in March with strict conditions.

But police say he twice breached those conditions.

Reece Corran, 21, is wanted by policeReece Corran, 21, is wanted by police
Corran is 6ft 2in tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

He is from Norris Green and has links to Liverpool and Wigan.

Anyone who sees him can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter or Facebook, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.