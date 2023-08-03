Search for man wanted on recall to prison who could be in Wigan
A man wanted by police on recall to prison could be in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Reece Corran, 21, was jailed for possession of drugs with intent to supply and was released in March with strict conditions.
But police say he twice breached those conditions.
Corran is 6ft 2in tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.
He is from Norris Green and has links to Liverpool and Wigan.