Second arrest after early hours Wigan crash and bust-up

Police investigating an incident in which a motorist was filmed being attacked after a three-car pile-up have confirmed that the “victim” himself has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

A witness published on social media the aftermath of a collision on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, at 3.30am on Sunday in which a man at the wheel of a Volkswagen Scirocco was repeatedly kicked and punched by two of three men whose own cars - a white Fiat Punto and a Blue Dacia Sandero - sandwiched his on the road.

Shortly afterwards police said that a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and that a 28-year-old had been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

WiganToday has since been contacted by several readers to say that this man - the Scirocco driver - had also been arrested and this has now been confirmed by the police.

It has also been claimed that the Ormskirk Road incident was linked to one less than an hour earlier outside the Plantation Bar in Ashton town centre in which pedestrians were struck by a car, but a police spokeswoman said they could find no trace of the incident with the information provided.