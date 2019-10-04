Second arrest after man was shot in car in Wigan

Detectives investigating a shooting in which a man suffered "life-changing" injuries have made a second arrest.

An investigation has been under way since the man was shot on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, last month.

It was one of four shootings in Wigan in less than a fortnight, though police do not believe this incident was linked to the others.

The man, who is in his 50s, was sitting in a parked Range Rover on Bickershaw Lane when a black Audi S3 pulled up alongside it at around 4.20pm on Thursday, September 19.

A shotgun was discharged, injuring the man in his arm and hand.

He was taken to hospital with what police described as "life-changing" injuries and has since been released.

Police have now arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has been released on bail to return at the end of the month, pending further enquiries

A 28-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, was bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the shooting.

Anyone who saw a black Audi S3 around the time of the shooting is asked to contact them on 0161 856 7957, quoting log 1931 of September 19, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with images or footage of the incident is asked to send it to scd.cctv@gmp.police.uk.