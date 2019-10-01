Second chance for Wigan man in court debt

A Wigan man who stopped paying a court-ordered fine after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, has been given another chance by magistrates.

Craig Stephen Poole of Mesnes Avenue appeared before the court for failing to pay off £358 of a £890 fine.

The 29-year-old was given the fine for driving matters and for not having a TV licence. The bench heard how Poole had paid off more than £500 before payments stopped in October last year.

He told magistrates that he was sorry for having fallen behind on his payments and promised to pick them back up.

“I’m constantly trying to get on my feet and manage my mental health,” he said. Magistrates agreed that he would continue paying the fine.