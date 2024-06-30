Second teen arrested on suspicion of Wigan pensioner's attempted murder
Shortly before 4pm on Thursday June 27 officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Edge Hall Road in Orrell.
Following extensive inquiries, Wigan police officers have now arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning.
An 18-year-old man also remains in custody from Friday on suspicion of the same offence.
The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries and is receiving treatment.
Det Chief Insp Sarah Bell from Wigan district said: “Since this incident took place, we have utilised our resources to ensure we could find key people we believe are responsible for this horrific act.
“Hopefully our progress so far gives some reassurance to our local community that we are treating this with the seriousness it deserves and would once again like to thank members of the public for assisting us in our enquiries.”