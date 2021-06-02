'Semi-conscious' man found at Wigan rugby club as children begin training session

The club shared photographs of some of the items found at the site

The youngsters came across the man, who had been vomiting, on the grounds of Hindley ARFLC on Tuesday evening.

A statement on the club's Facebook page said: "We had an extremely serious incident in which as our Under 8-10s teams took to their training session the coaches found one young man semi conscious and covered in his own vomit on the pitch.

"Hindley ARLFC first aiders treated the boy until the paramedics could be in attendance, he was then taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rubbish found at the club

"Whilst our first thoughts are with the boy and we hope he recovers well, our priority also has to be with our U8-10s team who were understandably shocked and shaken by this entirely preventable incident."

The incident came after several reports of underage drinking, littering and other problems with anti-social behaviour on the site.

The club's spokesman revealed the extent of the problem faced by its staff and volunteers, with issues sometimes happening in the presence of children.

They said: "The club have undertaken multiple clean ups of the site, however we are becoming overwhelmed with the sheer amount of cans/bottles/food items left by groups of youths, using the fields to party, local residents have contacted us to voice their concerns of their behaviour. We have reported numerous incidents of under age drinking to the police on multiple occasions however there has been no improvement.

"We have children as young as five years old who play at the club and the recent ASB has seen groups of youths becoming abusive to our staff and volunteers in front of the young children.

"If parents could please be mindful that whilst we do not currently prohibit access to the Pavilion grounds if the current behaviour continues we will have no other choice but to do so as a last resort."