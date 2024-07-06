Sentence date set: Wigan 40-year-old confesses to child sex crimes

A Wigan 40-year-old has admitted to a series of child sex crimes.

Carl Clinch, of Platt Lane, Hindley, stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls under the age of 16, one inciting non-penetrative sexual activity, one requesting sexual images and one of sending a sexual message.

He also admitted to possessing two images of child abuse that fall into the most serious legal category - A - and seven category C images.

He further pleaded guilty to taking a category C picture.

Clinch was remanded on conditional bail until he appears before a Manchester Crown Court judge for sentencing on July 30.