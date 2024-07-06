Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan 40-year-old has admitted to a series of child sex crimes.

Carl Clinch, of Platt Lane, Hindley, stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls under the age of 16, one inciting non-penetrative sexual activity, one requesting sexual images and one of sending a sexual message.

He also admitted to possessing two images of child abuse that fall into the most serious legal category - A - and seven category C images.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He further pleaded guilty to taking a category C picture.