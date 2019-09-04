Sentence delay for 80mph Wigan road chase case

A man who ploughed into several cars and caused serious injuries following a breakneck chase through Wigan streets will have to wait longer to discover his fate.

Nathan Price, 28, was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, being at the wheel of a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent and having no insurance.

Bolton Crown Court

However, the court heard that there are other matters to come involving Price.

It was therefore decided to adjourn the case until October 14 when he will be sentenced.

Price, who gave an address of Common Edge Road in Blackpool in the dock, led police on a reckless high-speed chase through Ince, Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard in August.

He was spotted at the wheel of an Audi A4 which had previously been stolen and raced through streets with a 30mph limit at speeds of more than 80mph.

During the high-speed chase police saw Price drive on the wrong side of the carriageway, go through red traffic lights and weave through slower-moving cars.

The magistrates heard the incident ended in dramatic fashion as he caused a pile-up involving a number of stationary vehicles.

One of the occupants of a Volvo he collided with had a broken arm and severe neck and back pain.

Major medical treatment was required for a number of people he had ploughed into, the bench at the Darlington Street courthouse was told.

Price was bailed to his address in the seaside resort until next month.