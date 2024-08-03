A Wigan 23-year-old who caused more than £2,000 damages during a violent rampage through a woman's home has been given a community punishment.

Lucas Santos, of Sycamore Avenue in Golborne, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the criminal damage of kitchen appliances, decorations, a mirror and strobe lighting at Jessica Silva's house on January 14 last year. He also admitted to breaching bail on January 5 this year.

The bench ordered him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities while paying his victim £500 in compensation.