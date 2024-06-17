Sentencing of Wigan 37-year-old who admitted domestic abuse and theft charges
Scott Smith, 37, of no fixed address, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny intentional suffocation, common assault and controlling and coercive behaviour towards wife Shelly, the last of which allegedly between May 18 and November 11, namely isolating her from family and friends, followed her and verbally and physically abusing her.
Smith has also pleaded not guilty to taking a Nissan Qashqai without the owner's consent, burglary of an address in St Elizabeth's Road, Aspull, in order to steal bank cards, theft and causing £300 damage to Ms Smith's phone, all on December 30.
But he has since appeared in court again to plead guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and the theft of two bank cards all on December 30.