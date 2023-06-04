Sentencing of Wigan charity box thief is delayed
Sentencing of homeless 21-year-old who admits stealing a collection box for a charity that helps children with life-threatening conditions has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Christopher Kelly, of no fixed address, had already appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to snatching the When You Wish Upon A Star charity box at Wigan North Western railway's station's Express Cafe on March 17 last year.
The hearing was told that it was not known how much money was inside at the time.