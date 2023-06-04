News you can trust since 1853
Sentencing of Wigan charity box thief is delayed

Sentencing of homeless 21-year-old who admits stealing a collection box for a charity that helps children with life-threatening conditions has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Christopher Kelly, of no fixed address, had already appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to snatching the When You Wish Upon A Star charity box at Wigan North Western railway's station's Express Cafe on March 17 last year.

The hearing was told that it was not known how much money was inside at the time.

Bolton Crown Court Bolton Crown Court
Kelly had been committed to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, for sentencing in April, then late May, but now the hearing has been further adjourned until July 18.