Sentencing of Wigan club burglar is postponed

Sentencing has been delayed of a man convicted of entering a Wigan social club with intent to steal.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:55 am

Daniel Simm, 31, whose address was given as homelessness charity The Brick, had denied burgling Whelley Labour Club on May 28, but was found guilty after a trial.

The case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

Whelley Labour Club in Northumberland Street

Simm had been due to be sentenced by Wigan justices this month but he will now learn his fate on October 12 and he was further remanded on conditional bail.