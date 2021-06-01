Sentimental jewellery stolen from elderly woman sleeping at her Wigan home in burglary
Police are investigating the crime.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on social media that an elderly woman was the victim of a burglary while she slept at her address in Hindley Green on May 27.
The items taken in the burglary have been described as "irreplaceable".
Inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information about any of the items is being urged to get in touch with police as soon as possible.
If you can help officers solving this crime, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or get in touch with GMP via its live chat, quoting crime reference number CRI/06LL/0014116/21.
If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.