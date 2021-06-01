Sentimental jewellery stolen from elderly woman sleeping at her Wigan home in burglary

Police are investigating the crime.

By Andrew Nowell
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 7:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 7:48 pm

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on social media that an elderly woman was the victim of a burglary while she slept at her address in Hindley Green on May 27.

The items taken in the burglary have been described as "irreplaceable".

Read More

Read More
Woman sentenced after admitting four month harassment campaign

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are requesting public help to solve a burglary in Hindley Green

Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about any of the items is being urged to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

If you can help officers solving this crime, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or get in touch with GMP via its live chat, quoting crime reference number CRI/06LL/0014116/21.

If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.