Serial burglar targeted cars outside gyms

A man who stole from cars in Wigan has been jailed for more than two years.

Steven Anthony Barton, 47, of Elloway Road in Liverpool, stole from cars in Wigan and various towns across Merseyside during a spate of thefts that began in November last year.

Steven Barton

Barton waited in car parks at gyms and targeted unattended cars when he knew items had been left inside. He stole items including bank cards, which he was later caught on CCTV using in shops.

When officers tried to arrest Barton in December, he tried to evade capture by driving away from police at speed, through red lights and on the wrong side of the road.

He was arrested on 10 January in a car with a registration plate he had doctored.

He was found with a glove and screwdriver, and a number of stolen items were recovered from the vehicle including a Dell laptop and Mac Book Pro.

He was later convicted of five counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of going equipped for theft, four counts of handling stolen goods and four counts of theft from a motor vehicle as well as dangerous driving, driving disqualified and driving without insurance.