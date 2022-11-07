News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Serial shoplifter spared jail after Wigan court theft admissions

A serial shoplifter has narrowly avoided an immediate prison sentence for his thieving spree.

By Charles Graham
12 hours ago - 1 min read

Patrick Lannon, 29, of Keswick Place, Ince, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes, alcohol, a suitcase and other items from Asda and B&M on eight occasions between June 3 and July 2.

Read More
These are some of the highest-rated cafes, coffee shops, pubs and restaurants in...

He admitted a further charge of attempting to steal meat, cheese and clothes from Asda on June 23. Returning to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was given a 20-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months.

Lannon was given a suspended sentence and community punishments

Most Popular

He must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £250 compensation.