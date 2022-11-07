Patrick Lannon, 29, of Keswick Place, Ince, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes, alcohol, a suitcase and other items from Asda and B&M on eight occasions between June 3 and July 2.

He admitted a further charge of attempting to steal meat, cheese and clothes from Asda on June 23. Returning to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was given a 20-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months.

