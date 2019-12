A serial thief has been jailed for four months for flouting an order barring her from Leigh’s Asda store.



Marie Darbyshire, 40, of Glebe Street, was sent down by Wigan magistrates who said she had “deliberately and persistently” breached a criminal behaviour order imposed by the bench a year ago.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Justices said that another reason for sending her to prison was because other forms of punishment had not worked