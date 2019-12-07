Serial Wigan thief is locked up yet again

A prolific shoplifter convicted of hundreds of thefts is back behind bars after stealing from Wigan shops once again.

Arthur McLean, 48, was jailed for 12 weeks when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court in relation to three recent offences.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

He pleaded guilty to two thefts at Boots, which saw him steal razor blades worth £170.94 on Sunday, November 17, and two Ted Baker gift sets worth £40 on November 26.

He also admitted taking chocolate bars costing £2.50 from Poundland on November 15.

Justices jailed him for 12 weeks for the thefts from Boots and four weeks for the Poundland incident, to run concurrently.

They felt the offences were serious because of his “flagrant disregard for people and their property”, his criminal record and the fact he had recently been released from prison and was subject to post-sentence supervision.

McLean, of St George’s Hostel on Water Street, Wigan, must also pay a £122 surcharge to fund victim services.

The notorious crook has more than 300 convictions for theft.

He previously appeared before Wigan magistrates just two months ago, days after being released from prison.

He took £20 worth of meat from Heron Foods on September 24 and was given a conditional discharge by justices the next day.

But no sooner had he left court than he immediately went and stole a £30 Armani gift set from Boots in the Grand Arcade.

He thought he had got away with it, but when he returned to the store later he was recognised and tackled by security guard Anthony Holland after a struggle.

Arrested and back in the dock a day later, the bench was less merciful and sent McLean to jail for six weeks for each offence, to run consecutively.