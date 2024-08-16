Serious charges: Wigan 39-year-old accused of robbery and assault
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan man is facing charges of armed robbery and assault.
Dean Carradice, 39, of Hindley Prison, appeared before borough justices accused of holding up a Bargain Booze outlet while armed with a knife on July 30, causing a named woman actual bodily harm on June 25 and assaulting a police officer on August 6.
The case was set to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on September 11.
He has denied assaulting the woman but not yet entered pleas to the other charges.