Seven closure orders at Wigan homes to fight anti-social behaviour

Seven properties have been banned from receiving visitors by the courts as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Magistrates issued the closure orders for the addresses in Scholes owned by Wigan Council.

The legal move covers two flats in Brook House and one in Douglas House, three addresses on Scholes and one on Warrington Lane.

The properties were all generating problems with crime and anti-social behaviour in the local community.

The orders, which run for three months, mean only residents, named individuals, contractors and the landlord, Wigan Council support staff and emergency services are allowed to access the property.

The council’s anti-social behaviour prevention team and enforcement team has been working with Greater Manchester Police and local community leaders to tackle the problem.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We welcome the magistrates decision to put these closure orders in place.

“We felt strongly that it was important to get orders on all properties as they are connected and have links with each other.

“This presents an opportunity for us to engage with the residents causing the anti-social behaviour and work with them to safeguard them and prevent the behaviour occurring again. We want to build safer communities and protect other residents.

“The impact this kind of behaviour has on residents can be devastating.

“Any form of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and action can and will be taken against those who continue to cause misery for other residents.”