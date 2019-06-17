Seventh person arrested after disturbance during aggravated burglary in Wigan

Police investigating a disturbance at a property in Wigan have made a further arrest.

A total of seven people are now in custody after reports of a disturbance following an aggravated burglary in Wellfield Road.

There has been a police presence on Wellfield Road today

A 43-year-old man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers attended the property at around 2.15pm on Sunday and four people were taken to hospital.

Three men aged 18, 24 and 51 have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

Two women aged 19 and 43 have also been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

Two men aged 22 and 23 have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Devlin, of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “Whilst we have seven people in custody I would like to stress that our investigation does not stop here and take this opportunity to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to piece together exactly what has happened.

“Although we believe that this is an isolated incident there will be a higher police presence and I would urge members of the local community to speak with officers if you have any concerns or questions.

“We have a dedicated team of officers who are working tirelessly to find any remaining offenders and bring them to justice as soon as possible.

“Did you see the silver car making off in the area at the time of the incident? I am asking the public to please get in touch if you have any information at all that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5307, quoting incident number 1277 of 16/06/19. Reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.