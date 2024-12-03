Wigan police have made several arrests as officers provide a behind-the-scenes look at life on patrol.

GMP Wigan and Leigh has been giving people an exclusive look at how response officers keep the community safe.

Around 30 incidents have been responded to

Police have been offering a behind the scenes look to response policing

The first call was to reports of a suspected drunk driver in Hindley at 7.10am this morning (Tuesday December 3) where a woman. was arrested for failing a breath test.

Arrests were also made in various parts of the borough for offences such as harassment.

Officers also responded to a high-value business burglary, a suspected threat of arson as well as numerous traffic stops including a dangerous driver in Platt Bridge where a vehicle was seized due to the driver having no insurance.

An item was also surrendered at a house in Leigh after police responded to reports of a man with a weapon, with officers also addressing the man’s welfare.