Sex offender is jailed for talking to a girl

A man has been put behind bars after breaching a court order by speaking to a girl in the street.



Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told Peter Churnside, 40, said hello to the youngster and gave her a cigarette when he saw her in Atherton on March 10.

That meant he was in breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, which forbid him contacting a child under 16 without their parent’s consent.

Churnside, of Eckersley Precinct, Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, was subject to a six-week suspended jail sentence at the time, handed down in November last year for breaching the order.

The court heard Churnside was given a curfew along with the suspended sentence, but monitoring equipment could not be installed at his home. Several attempts were made to get into the property, but no-one answered the door, the hearing was told. Churnside phoned to give instructions to get in, as there was a problem with the door, but they were still unsuccessful.

He also failed to comply with reporting requirements for the Sex Offenders’ Register in August.

Churnside pleaded guilty to breaching the suspended sentence by failing to have the monitoring equipment installed, failing to comply with notification requirements for the Sex Offenders’ Register and breaching the Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Magistrates activated the six-week suspended sentence and handed down a further 16 weeks imprisonment, to run consecutively.