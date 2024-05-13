Sex offender to be sentence for court order breaches
A pervert is awaiting his fate after breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to sign on the Sex Offenders' Register.
Norman Green, 53, of Chepstow Road, Leigh, admitted the failure to sign on and flouting the SHPO by not informing the authorities that he had a new laptop in May last year.
He will be sentenced on June 21 when he reappears before Wigan magistrates.