Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pervert is awaiting his fate after breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to sign on the Sex Offenders' Register.

Norman Green, 53, of Chepstow Road, Leigh, admitted the failure to sign on and flouting the SHPO by not informing the authorities that he had a new laptop in May last year.