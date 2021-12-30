CCTV captured the shocking near-miss outside the busy Hare and Hounds pub in Ormskirk Road, Skelmersdale at around 11pm.

In the video, a speeding dark-blue Volvo estate mounts the pavement and smashes through picnic tables and planters, nearly hitting three men stood outside the pub.

The out-of-control car comes to a dramatic stop in the beer garden, amid a blitz of broken wood, after striking a bollard.

The dazed driver and his passenger can be seen emerging from the wreck as stunned customers watch in disbelief.

But after scrambling out of the steaming Volvo, the pair make a quick getaway, leaving a scene of carnage and confusion behind them.

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made but the force is "keen to identify the driver" and is asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a road traffic collision at the Hare and Hounds on Ormskirk Road in Skelmersdale.

"It occurred around 11pm on Monday (December 27).

"We are keen to identify the driver of the car.

"Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1424 of December 27."

The dazed driver and his passenger emerge from the wreck and run away as stunned customers flood out of the pub