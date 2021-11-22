Shop worker threatened at knifepoint during horrifying ordeal

Police have issued CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with the convenience store raid in Skelmersdale.

Officers were called to Singh Stores, Acregate at 4.45pm on Friday November 19 after a man threatened a female member of staff with a large knife, escaping with a large quantity of cash.

He has left the scene on a dark coloured mountain bike towards Alderley.

CCTV images of man police would like to speak to

The man in question is described as white, tall, of an average build and was wearing a beanie hat, dark hoodie, scarf, blue jeans, bright orange/black gloves and carrying a multicoloured JD bag. He spoke with a local accent.

DC Daniel Gardner, of South CID, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim at her place of work – somewhere she was entitled to feel safe.

“I am asking for anybody who recognises the man in the CCTV stills to get in contact with police. Similarly, I would ask people in the surrounding areas to check their CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage to see if they have captured something which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0811 of November 19, 2021.