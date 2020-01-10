Shop worker threatened with knife in robbery

A man threatened a shop worker with a knife before fleeing the store with a quantity of cash.

The robber went into the Co-op, in Coach Road, Astley, at around 11.10am yesterday, and then produced the knife at the staff member.

He also claimed to have a gun before proceeding to steal a quantity of cash.

The man then fled the scene on a mountain bike towards Wycombe Drive.

Police said the man is white, around 5ft 8ins with a slim build and a local accent.

He is believed to have been wearing a navy blue coat, black trousers, black Nike trainers with a white tick, had his face covered by a black mask and had his hood up.

Nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 939 of January 9. Details can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.