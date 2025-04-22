Shoplifter from outskirts of Wigan jailed
A prolific shoplifter who targeted stores across West Lancashire has been jailed and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order.
It relates to incidents at stores across Skelmersdale, Upholland and Parbold between December and April where items including meat, coffee and Easter eggs were stolen.
Simon Ferguson, 35, of Eskbank, Skelmersdale, was arrested and charged with eight counts of theft from a shop.
He appeared at Preston Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to eight months in prison.
He was also issued with a three-year CBO which prevents him from entering the following places:
- The Concourse Shopping Centre, Skelmersdale.
- Shell Garage, Grimshaw Road, Skelmersdale.
- Digmoor Parade Shopping Precinct, Birleywood, Skelmersdale.
- Any retail premises in the village of Parbold.
- Entering the village of Dalton outlined by Cobbs Brow Lane, Higher Lane, Lees Lane, Dungeon Lane, Hillock Lane, Long Hayes Lane, Beacon Lane, Crow Lane and Stonehall Lane.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.