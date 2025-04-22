Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A prolific shoplifter who targeted stores across West Lancashire has been jailed and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It relates to incidents at stores across Skelmersdale, Upholland and Parbold between December and April where items including meat, coffee and Easter eggs were stolen.

Simon Ferguson, 35, of Eskbank, Skelmersdale, was arrested and charged with eight counts of theft from a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simo Ferguson

He appeared at Preston Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

He was also issued with a three-year CBO which prevents him from entering the following places:

The Concourse Shopping Centre, Skelmersdale.

Shell Garage, Grimshaw Road, Skelmersdale.

Digmoor Parade Shopping Precinct, Birleywood, Skelmersdale.

Any retail premises in the village of Parbold.

Entering the village of Dalton outlined by Cobbs Brow Lane, Higher Lane, Lees Lane, Dungeon Lane, Hillock Lane, Long Hayes Lane, Beacon Lane, Crow Lane and Stonehall Lane.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.