Shoplifter in court after taking cosmetic, handbags and coffee from three Wigan shops

Kerry Monks, 34, of Reedsmere Close in Newtown, pleaded guilty to taking cosmetics worth £320 from Boots and multiple handbags from TK Maxx on June 12.

She also admitted stealing 12 boxes of coffee worth £18 from Bargain Buys on August 3.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Wigan justices imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and Monks was ordered to pay £320 in compensation to Boots and £18 to Bargain Buys.

No further punishment was imposed for Monks breaching an existing community order when she committed the theft from Bargain Buys.

Monks is also charged with causing Alam Intikhab harassment or distress by using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on November 15. That offence is alleged to be racially aggravated.

She pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned for a trial on November 15.