Shoplifter stole flowers, false eyelashes and clothes from Wigan borough stores

But Marie Darbyshire, 42, of Glebe Street, Leigh, denied committing several other offences when she appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

She pleaded guilty to stealing clothes and bottles of spirits from Sainsbury's on February 19; a Lynx gift set, socks and four packets of washing pods from Home Bargains on March 4; perfume and false eyelashes from TK Maxx on March 8; and three boxes of flowers from Marks and Spencer on March 25.

She pleaded not guilty to three other offences – threatening Darren Clegg with a hypodermic needle at Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh on March 8; and using abusive words or behaviour towards James Pittman on February 19 and Dawn Turner on March 25.