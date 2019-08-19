Sick Wigan sex offender jailed for attempted rape of sleeping woman

A vile Wigan sex offender who tried to rape a woman in her own home as she was sleeping has been given a life sentence.



Joseph Lee, from Orrell, was found guilty of attempted rape at Bolton Crown Court and was told he will have to serve at least six years behind bars before he can be considered for release.

Other news: Wigan woman stole £7k in benefits



Police paid tribute to the victim's bravery in coming forward and condemned Lee's predatory attack, in which he waited until the woman was alone with him.

The court heard the 33-year-old, of Langdale Crescent, was with the woman and a friend in the early hours of Saturday January 12 this year.

Her friend left the house at around 3.10am to go to a nearby shop, with the woman asleep in the living room.

However, when he returned between five and 10 minutes later he found Lee attempting to have sex with her despite the fact there was no sign she was awake.

The man immediately confronted Lee, who then stopped and left the address after a short confrontation between the two.

The friend contacted the police a short time later and Lee was arrested the following day.

Detective Constable Dave Bennett, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “Lee subjected this woman to a vile attack. He waited until he was alone with her and then launched his sexual attack, that was thankfully interrupted and stopped by her friend, but it has left her no less traumatised.

“I want to commend the bravery and courage that she has shown in coming forward and assisting the police during the investigation, which has ultimately led to Lee’s conviction.

“Lee didn’t admit to what he had done and by pleading not guilty, he has prolonged his victim's suffering. Thankfully the jury saw through his lies and he was given a life sentence.”