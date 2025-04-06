Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several motorbikes have been seized by police this weekend as they step up their efforts to tackle anti-social riders.

Two off-road bikes were taken in Golborne and Ashton on Saturday, with a further four seized in Golborne on Sunday.

A post on Wigan and Leigh police’s Facebook page said: “Today, neighbourhood officers from team two have been out and about for Op Handbrake and have seized four off-road bikes from Church Street, Golborne. The bikes had been driven anti-socially in public around Golborne causing a nuisance to the local community.”

One of the motorbikes seized by police as part of Operation Handbrake

Police officers manned a stall at Haigh Woodland Park this weekend, along with representatives from Wigan Council and other organisations, where they spoke to people about the work being done to tackle off-road biking and how residents can report incidents.

It was part of Operation Handbrake, which is run with Wigan’s Community Safety Partnership to address concerns raised in the community about off-road biking.

Police say riders come from as far as Yorkshire and beyond to enjoy Wigan’s green spaces, including canal towpaths, flashes and loop lines.

They are stepping up patrols over the upcoming school holidays and summer months, with a focus on hot-spots including Bickershaw Country Park, Aspull, Westleigh and The Wutchy.

Police have been using SmartTag, a traceable forensic spray, to “tag” an offender and their bike with a water-based marking solution, which can link them to an offence.

Anyone who witnesses off-road bikes being used illegally is asked to call police on 101 to provide the location and descriptions of the riders and their vehicles.