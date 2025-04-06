Six off-road bikes seized in two days in police crackdown in Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Apr 2025, 16:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Several motorbikes have been seized by police this weekend as they step up their efforts to tackle anti-social riders.

Two off-road bikes were taken in Golborne and Ashton on Saturday, with a further four seized in Golborne on Sunday.

A post on Wigan and Leigh police’s Facebook page said: “Today, neighbourhood officers from team two have been out and about for Op Handbrake and have seized four off-road bikes from Church Street, Golborne. The bikes had been driven anti-socially in public around Golborne causing a nuisance to the local community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Police step up campaign to tackle off-road biking in Wigan
One of the motorbikes seized by police as part of Operation HandbrakeOne of the motorbikes seized by police as part of Operation Handbrake
One of the motorbikes seized by police as part of Operation Handbrake

Police officers manned a stall at Haigh Woodland Park this weekend, along with representatives from Wigan Council and other organisations, where they spoke to people about the work being done to tackle off-road biking and how residents can report incidents.

It was part of Operation Handbrake, which is run with Wigan’s Community Safety Partnership to address concerns raised in the community about off-road biking.

Police say riders come from as far as Yorkshire and beyond to enjoy Wigan’s green spaces, including canal towpaths, flashes and loop lines.

They are stepping up patrols over the upcoming school holidays and summer months, with a focus on hot-spots including Bickershaw Country Park, Aspull, Westleigh and The Wutchy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have been using SmartTag, a traceable forensic spray, to “tag” an offender and their bike with a water-based marking solution, which can link them to an offence.

Anyone who witnesses off-road bikes being used illegally is asked to call police on 101 to provide the location and descriptions of the riders and their vehicles.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice