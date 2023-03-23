News you can trust since 1853
Six people detained as police find drugs, weapons and cash after raiding two houses in Wigan

Six people have been detained by police in simultaneous drugs raids at two houses in the borough.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:47 GMT- 1 min read

Officers carried out a warrant at a property in Bryn on Thursday morning and detained two people.

At the same time, a warrant was executed at a house on Sycamore Avenue in Golborne.

Police found a “substantial” amount of amphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, weapons and cash.

Three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences and remain in police custody.

Police officers force their way into a house in Bryn
