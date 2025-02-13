Criminal charges could be brought against six police officers after the death of a man while under arrest.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has made a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following its investigation into the death of 20-year-old Jack Higham.

He was detained by officers near Mill Lane, Leigh on February 9, 2023, after they responded to reports of an assault.

Mr Higham became seriously unwell and officers began CPR and called an ambulance. He received medical treatment from paramedics but he died at the scene.

The IOPC received a mandatory referral from Greater Manchester Police as Mr Higham had been detained before becoming unwell.

In January 2024, six officers were notified they were under criminal investigation for possible offences of gross negligence manslaughter and misconduct in public office.

The officers, along with five other officers, were served with gross misconduct notices for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour.

IOPC director of engagement Amanda Rowe said: “I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Higham for their loss.

"We refer cases to the CPS if our investigations indicate a criminal offence may have been committed. It does not mean criminal charges will necessarily follow. We will now await a CPS decision on this matter.”

A GMP spokesperson said: “We are aware of the latest in the IOPC’s investigation, which we have been fully cooperating with.

“These are serious alleged offences and we will await the decision of the CPS before commenting further.

“We are in contact with the GMP Federation to ensure the officers involved are updated and supported.”