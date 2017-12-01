Six Wiganers charged after drugs raids

Six Wiganers have been charged with drug dealing offences after a series of police raids.



Four men and two women from the borough are due in court after being accused of supplying class A drugs.

Daniel Dyson, 25, of Ormskirk Road, 42-year-old Jason Atherton of Beech Hill Avenue, Kayley Glover, 27, of Ormskirk Road, 51-year-old David Edwards of Kendrick Place, 35-year-old Kevin Barr of Vine Street and Victoria Cornish, 46, of Holme Court are all expected to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Friday afternoon.

They were arrested on Thursday by police as part of Operation Land, an ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs.

The six were remanded in custody overnight before their appearance before magistrates.

Three other defendants from Liverpool are also due to appear alongside them in the dock charged with the same offences.

They are 51-year-old Stephen Smith and 41-year-old Kim O'Brien, both of Chelsea Court, and Jon Birchall, 19, of Spruce Grove.